Dr. Michael Vennix, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vennix, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vennix works at
Locations
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3916Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an EMG performed by Dr. Vennix. He was kind, attentive and very thorough. He performed an uncomfortable test as quickly as possible all the while explaining what to expect next. I enjoyed meeting Dr. Vennix and his staff.
About Dr. Michael Vennix, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1902821077
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vennix has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vennix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vennix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vennix has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vennix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vennix speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vennix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vennix.
