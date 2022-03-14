See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. Michael Vennix, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Vennix works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3916
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 14, 2022
    I had an EMG performed by Dr. Vennix. He was kind, attentive and very thorough. He performed an uncomfortable test as quickly as possible all the while explaining what to expect next. I enjoyed meeting Dr. Vennix and his staff.
    Mar 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Vennix, MD
    About Dr. Michael Vennix, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902821077
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
