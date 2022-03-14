Overview

Dr. Michael Vennix, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vennix works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.