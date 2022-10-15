See All Plastic Surgeons in Southlake, TX
Dr. Michael Vennemeyer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Michael Vennemeyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.

Dr. Vennemeyer works at Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery
    240 MIRON DR, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-1410
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Excellent staff and friendly, Dr V was awesome. Thanks Doc
    Mrs C — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Vennemeyer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1619916335
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vennemeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vennemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vennemeyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vennemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vennemeyer works at Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vennemeyer’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vennemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vennemeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vennemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vennemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

