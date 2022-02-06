See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Michael Venezia, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Venezia, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Venezia, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. 

Dr. Venezia works at Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Specialties of Tampa Bay Dme
    1011 Jeffords St Bldg D, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 446-5993
  2. 2
    Largo Hospital Medicine
    201 14th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 588-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Venezia?

    Feb 06, 2022
    Dr Vevezia very easy to talk to very professional. He makes you feel very comfortable. He's an exceptional surgeon. I've had back pains that's increased the last year or so however before I got appointment with Dr Venezia X-rays and MRI was done I needed more surgery to remove the hardware that had came loose & to stabilize my vertebrates. It's been a rough road. Now 1 yr. walking is becoming easier & less pain. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel & it's very hopeful. My surgery wasn't easy for the doctor nor for me. But thank God For Dr V he's done an excellent job. He takes time to explain you never feel rushed. I felt very safe in his hands. I've had back pain since birth. I'm in my 70s & the pain isn't severe like it was. Not going to lie I still have some pain but I think God everyday it has improved & continues to improve daily. If you have back or hip pain etc please go see Dr Michael Vennezia. Remember all surgeries have a risk. But you're good hands with Dr V
    Mary Kurowski — Feb 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Venezia, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Venezia, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Venezia to family and friends

    Dr. Venezia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Venezia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Venezia, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Venezia, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356757512
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venezia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venezia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Venezia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venezia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venezia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venezia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Venezia, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.