Dr. Michael Vender, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Vender, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Vender works at Hand To Shoulder Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Medical Services LLC
    515 W Algonquin Rd Ste 120, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-6080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Michael Vender, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609969898
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Vender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vender works at Hand To Shoulder Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Vender’s profile.

Dr. Vender has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vender.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

