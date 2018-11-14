Dr. Michael Vender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vender, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Chicago Medical Services LLC515 W Algonquin Rd Ste 120, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 593-6080
- Northwest Community Hospital
Great job and I recommend highly.
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vender has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vender.
