Dr. Michael Velasquez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Velasquez, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10090 Rushing Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 248-1793
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Velasquez, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
