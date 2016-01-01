Dr. Michael Velarde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velarde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Velarde, MD
Dr. Michael Velarde, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 474-8450Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kern Med Center
- Kern Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Velarde speaks Spanish.
