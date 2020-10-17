See All Allergists & Immunologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Vaughn works at Alamo Asthma and Allergy Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Asthma And Allergy Associates
    115 Gallery Cir Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 499-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acquired Angioedema Chevron Icon
Adult Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Urticaria Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Late Onset Asthma Chevron Icon
Non-Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 17, 2020
    Dr. Michael Vaughn ("Dr. Mike") is simply AMAZING! The allergy testing he recommended has literally changed (and saved) my life. I'm forever appreciative of this very fine physician who is exceptionally approachable, talented, and generous with his time during office visits. He's quite likely THE BEST out there. Staff is wonderful, too. Many, many thanks!! :)
    George Z — Oct 17, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881687879
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ. Tx Health Science Center-San Antonio
    • Usaf Hospital Wilford Hall
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • St. Bonaventure University, Olean, N.Y.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn works at Alamo Asthma and Allergy Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vaughn’s profile.

    Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergy Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

