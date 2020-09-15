Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dunwoody Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Center2150 Peachford Rd Ste V, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 674-1540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughn?
Extremely conscientious doctor who takes the time to listen first, and make a medication plan that is conservative / least invasive as possible. Our family really trusts him to work with our young adult daughter.
About Dr. Michael Vaughn, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1598889420
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.