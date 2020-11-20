Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Locations
Venous Institute of Buffalo, Inc4927 Main St Ste 400, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 877-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Degraff Memorial Hospital
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vasquez really took care of me and my legs. The staff was personable, competent, and actually had a sense of humor, something not found often in offices. I had my left leg treated for venous insufficiency by a different doctor. He said my right leg would be too tough and recommended Dr. Vasquez. Doctor V took care of my leg and the relief came quickly. Much less pain and quicker recovery. I was able to show people the drastic difference between both legs. At my one month checkup, my right leg was healing fantastically, but my left was severely swollen and painful and had a huge ulceration on it. Dr. Vasquez did a doppler on both legs and found several veins that were missed by the first Dr. I agreed to have Dr. V fix my left leg and am happy to report that both legs are now not swollen,not discolored and are pain free .Thank you Dr. V. and staff. Highly recommended by me. C.O.
About Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841231511
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- SUNY at Buffalo Sch Med
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez has seen patients for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.