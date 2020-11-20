Overview

Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Vasquez works at Venous Institute of Buffalo, Inc in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.