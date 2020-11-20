See All Vascular Surgeons in Amherst, NY
Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Vasquez works at Venous Institute of Buffalo, Inc in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Venous Institute of Buffalo, Inc
    4927 Main St Ste 400, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 877-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Degraff Memorial Hospital
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 20, 2020
    Dr. Vasquez really took care of me and my legs. The staff was personable, competent, and actually had a sense of humor, something not found often in offices. I had my left leg treated for venous insufficiency by a different doctor. He said my right leg would be too tough and recommended Dr. Vasquez. Doctor V took care of my leg and the relief came quickly. Much less pain and quicker recovery. I was able to show people the drastic difference between both legs. At my one month checkup, my right leg was healing fantastically, but my left was severely swollen and painful and had a huge ulceration on it. Dr. Vasquez did a doppler on both legs and found several veins that were missed by the first Dr. I agreed to have Dr. V fix my left leg and am happy to report that both legs are now not swollen,not discolored and are pain free .Thank you Dr. V. and staff. Highly recommended by me. C.O.
    RevOCo — Nov 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD
    About Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841231511
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY at Buffalo Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez works at Venous Institute of Buffalo, Inc in Amherst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vasquez’s profile.

    Dr. Vasquez has seen patients for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

