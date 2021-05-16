Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Vargas, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vargas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
Donald Woo Lee M.d. A Professional Corp.27555 Ynez Rd Ste 105, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 223-8595
- 2 29826 Haun Rd Ste 203, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 679-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor ever. Literally saved my life several times. Not afraid to say, I don’t know, but will find the answer. However, his knowledge is massive, his heart is bigger...no pun intended.
About Dr. Michael Vargas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710926282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
