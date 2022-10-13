Dr. Michael Varenhorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varenhorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Varenhorst, MD
Dr. Michael Varenhorst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Vitreo-retinal Consultants & Surgeons PA530 N Lorraine Ave Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 683-5611
Fry Eye Associates PA502 College Dr, Garden City, KS 67846 Directions (316) 683-5611
Grisham Eye Assoc-independence300 W Laurel St, Independence, KS 67301 Directions (316) 683-5611
Drs. Lewerenz & Welsh900 Westchester Dr, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (800) 257-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Varenhorst literally saved me from blindness. He forever has my thanks.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Wills Eye Hosp
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Varenhorst has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varenhorst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
