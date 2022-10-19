Overview

Dr. Michael Vaphiades, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Vaphiades works at UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Diplopia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.