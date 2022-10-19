See All Neurologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Michael Vaphiades, DO

Neurology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Vaphiades, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Vaphiades works at UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Diplopia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation
    Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation
700 18th St S Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35233
(205) 297-0385

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Diplopia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Diplopia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 19, 2022
    We came from out of state. My son has visual snow syndrome, we have not been able to find a physician who has heard of it let along treat it. Dr. Vaphiades was so incredibly thorough, efficient and kind. He understood exactly what my son told him and how my son sees the world. Office staff went out of their way for us and every single person there was kind and courteous. We will continue to see Dr. Vaphiades.
    Amanda — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Vaphiades, DO

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316953847
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaphiades has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaphiades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaphiades works at UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Vaphiades’s profile.

    Dr. Vaphiades has seen patients for Migraine, Diplopia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaphiades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaphiades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaphiades.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaphiades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaphiades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

