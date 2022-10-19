Dr. Vaphiades has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Vaphiades, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Vaphiades, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation700 18th St S Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 297-0385
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We came from out of state. My son has visual snow syndrome, we have not been able to find a physician who has heard of it let along treat it. Dr. Vaphiades was so incredibly thorough, efficient and kind. He understood exactly what my son told him and how my son sees the world. Office staff went out of their way for us and every single person there was kind and courteous. We will continue to see Dr. Vaphiades.
About Dr. Michael Vaphiades, DO
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1316953847
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Vaphiades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaphiades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaphiades has seen patients for Migraine, Diplopia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaphiades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaphiades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaphiades.
