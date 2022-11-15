See All Plastic Surgeons in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Dartmouth College School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

Dr. Van Vliet works at Burn Centers of Florida in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Burn Centers of Florida
    6310 Health Park Way Ste 110, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8021
  2. 2
    Burn Centers of Florida
    2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 883-4267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Vliet?

    Nov 15, 2022
    He was the best!
    Barbra reckhow — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Vliet to family and friends

    Dr. Van Vliet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van Vliet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841372968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County General Hospital|University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll|Dartmouth College School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Vliet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Vliet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Vliet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Vliet has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Vliet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Vliet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Vliet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Vliet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Vliet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.