Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Vliet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Dartmouth College School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Dr. Van Vliet works at
Locations
-
1
Burn Centers of Florida6310 Health Park Way Ste 110, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-8021
-
2
Burn Centers of Florida2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (706) 883-4267
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Vliet?
He was the best!
About Dr. Michael Van Vliet, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841372968
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County General Hospital|University Of Southern California
- Albany Med Coll|Dartmouth College School of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Vliet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Vliet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Vliet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Vliet works at
Dr. Van Vliet has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Vliet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Vliet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Vliet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Vliet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Vliet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.