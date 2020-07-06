Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanpelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1801 Inwood Rd Wa4 306, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-3300
-
2
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanpelt?
Dr. VanPelt is a great doctor and surgeon. I had foot reconstruction and he did such a wonderful job I took my son to him for high ankle surgery. I am going back to him for ankle replacement surgery. I completely trust him and his fellow surgeons. VanPelt listens well, and explains everything. He is personable and has a great bedside manner. Even though he hasn’t seen my son lately, he still asks after him often.
About Dr. Michael Vanpelt, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1174749915
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanpelt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanpelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanpelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanpelt has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanpelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanpelt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanpelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanpelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanpelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.