Dr. Michael Vanmanen, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Vanmanen works at Pueblo Radiological Group PC in Pueblo, CO with other offices in Pueblo West, CO and York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.