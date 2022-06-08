Dr. Michael Van Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Van Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Van Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Van Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Michael R. Van Allen MD PC19255 SW 65th Ave Ste 210, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-8907
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Allen?
Explained the procedure well and what caused the problem. Efficient in his work.
About Dr. Michael Van Allen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1912906405
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Allen works at
Dr. Van Allen has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.