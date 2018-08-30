Dr. Michael Valpiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valpiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Valpiani, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Valpiani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
A Better Life Pain Treatment Center3931 N Stockton Hill Rd Ste B, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 565-7390
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V besides being excellent at what he does in his practice , he is beyond just an excellent diagnostician . I had seen 2 cardiologists that could not find why my heart was not functioning properly. I explained my symptoms to Dr. V and poof he told me i had (sick sinus syndrome) i needed a pacemaker he was right on.
About Dr. Michael Valpiani, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Baylor Col/Med Affil Hsps
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valpiani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valpiani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valpiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valpiani has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valpiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valpiani speaks Spanish.
245 patients have reviewed Dr. Valpiani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valpiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valpiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valpiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.