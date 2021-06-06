Overview

Dr. Michael Valladares, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Homestead Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Valladares works at Digestive Medicine Associates in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL, Pembroke Pines, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.