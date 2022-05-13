See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Battle Creek, MI
Dr. Michael Valitutto, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (39)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Valitutto, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Valitutto works at Borgess Womens Health in Battle Creek, MI with other offices in Kalamazoo, MI and Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Borgess Health Park Laboratory
    3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-8321
  2. 2
    Borgess Diabetes & Endocrine Center
    1722 Shaffer St Ste 3, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-8321
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care
    7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-8321
  4. 4
    Borgess Center for Diabetes Care
    1717 Shaffer St Ste 229, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-8321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital
  • Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
  • Bronson Lakeview Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Obesity
  Obesity
Abnormal Thyroid
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Gastroparesis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Osteoarthritis
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Wheezing
  Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  Anxiety
Asthma
  Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Dermatitis
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Goiter
  Goiter
Gout
  Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyuria
  Polyuria
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
  Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Warts
  Warts
Water Deprivation Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Ataxia
  Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  Bedsores
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
  Bursitis
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Prostatitis
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 13, 2022
    Dr. and staff are the most caring and professional staff I have ever seen. They will do there part as long as you are willing to do your part. Very knowledgeable and skilled staff. I would recommend Dr. V and staff to anybody who wants to get schooled on diabetes.
    John Hunsberger — May 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Valitutto, DO
    About Dr. Michael Valitutto, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326074378
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valitutto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valitutto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valitutto has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valitutto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Valitutto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valitutto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valitutto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valitutto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

