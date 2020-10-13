See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Overview

Dr. Michael Valente, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Valente works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8867
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess
Colectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2020
    Excellent is all I can say
    — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Valente, DO

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1578756078
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO UNIVERSITY
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Fairview Hospital

