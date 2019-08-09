Overview

Dr. Michael Umanoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Umanoff works at Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine and Orthopedics in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Englewood, NJ and Kearny, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.