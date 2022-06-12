Dr. Michael Ullian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ullian, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ullian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Ullian works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ullian?
He listens. He is very caring & also thinks ahead considering any other medical condition to make sure they don’t conflict with each other. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Michael Ullian, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104825660
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center|University Of Colorado
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ullian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ullian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ullian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ullian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ullian works at
Dr. Ullian has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ullian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.