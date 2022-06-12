Overview

Dr. Michael Ullian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Ullian works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.