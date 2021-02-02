Overview

Dr. Michael Tyler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, Florida Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Tyler works at Z Urology - Pompano Beach in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.