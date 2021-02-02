Dr. Michael Tyler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tyler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, Florida Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Z Urology - Pompano Beach990 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (954) 691-3678Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Z Urology - Coral Springs5850 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 106, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 691-3674Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Z Urology - Fort Lauderdale2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 308, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 691-3687Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Florida Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Very professional, excellent service, good availability for appointments
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Tyler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyler has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyler.
