Dr. Michael Twyman, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Twyman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Twyman works at Apollo Cardiology in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael Twyman
    1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 1230, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 635-9028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2017
    Have recently met with Dr. Twyman and found him to be thorough, knowledgeable, and caring. He works WITH his patient to find helpful and well-rounded solutions to health issues. He has been in time for all of my appointments.
    Diann Graysen in St Peters, MO — Sep 13, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Twyman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053395533
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis Univ Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ROCKHURST COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Twyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Twyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Twyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Twyman works at Apollo Cardiology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Twyman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Twyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twyman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.