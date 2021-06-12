Dr. Michael Twede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Twede, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Twede, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Twede works at
Locations
-
1
Granger Medical Clinic - Corner Canyon Obstetrics & Gynecology11724 S State St Ste 200, Draper, UT 84020
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Principal Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was super professional and quick!! Thank you doctor
About Dr. Michael Twede, MD
- Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861450140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
