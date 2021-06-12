Overview

Dr. Michael Twede, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Twede works at Granger Medical Clinic - Corner Canyon Obstetrics & Gynecology in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.