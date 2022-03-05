Overview

Dr. Michael Tushla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Tushla works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Santa Paula, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

