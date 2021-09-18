Overview

Dr. Michael Turner, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Jacobi Medical Center and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Turner works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.