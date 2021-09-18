See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Turner, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Turner, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Turner, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Jacobi Medical Center and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Turner works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Medical Group of Mount Sinai
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5B, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Congenital Facial Deformity Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?

    Sep 18, 2021
    Dr. Turner is an excellent specialist, great caring doctor and a very special human being. I came to his practice with a rather difficult situation and in the midst of almost loosing 6 implants; and he was able to perform surgery correcting the condition I had and was also able to save all 6 implants. He also takes his time answering your questions and giving you the advice you need. You can reach him by email, text or telephone call. Thanks also to the following wonderful and very professional team who work with him: Residents: Jordan Ecker, Eileen Wang, Michael Winter Anesthesiology - Anum Wair, Michael Lazar.
    — Sep 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Turner, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Turner, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Turner to family and friends

    Dr. Turner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Turner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Turner, DDS.

    About Dr. Michael Turner, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1760463137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Med Ctr|Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Jacobi Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Turner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turner works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Turner’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.