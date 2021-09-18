Dr. Michael Turner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Turner, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Turner, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Jacobi Medical Center and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Beth Israel Medical Group of Mount Sinai10 Union Sq E Ste 5B, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turner is an excellent specialist, great caring doctor and a very special human being. I came to his practice with a rather difficult situation and in the midst of almost loosing 6 implants; and he was able to perform surgery correcting the condition I had and was also able to save all 6 implants. He also takes his time answering your questions and giving you the advice you need. You can reach him by email, text or telephone call. Thanks also to the following wonderful and very professional team who work with him: Residents: Jordan Ecker, Eileen Wang, Michael Winter Anesthesiology - Anum Wair, Michael Lazar.
About Dr. Michael Turner, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760463137
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- Long Island Med Ctr|Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Mount Sinai West
