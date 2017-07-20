Dr. Michael Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Turner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Specialists of Southwest Louisiana600 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 436-3813Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sulphur Location250 N Beglis Pkwy # 2, Sulphur, LA 70663 Directions (337) 436-3813
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
As far as im concerned he is one of the best there is.Saved my Life.
About Dr. Michael Turner, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1629035647
Education & Certifications
- University Ala Hospital
- La State University Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.