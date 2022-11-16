See All Neurosurgeons in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Michael Turner, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Turner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Chicago Med Center

Dr. Turner works at Spine & Joint Physicians of Frisco in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Neurosurgery Pllc
    1700 FM 544 Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 394-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr Michael Turner saved my life! After being diagnosed with a very large meningioma tumor, Dr Turner and his incredible staff swiftly took the reins. He and his team have taken care of everything from the initial surgery to followup visits, lab work, and MRI visits. Sherry and the rest of the team have gone above and beyond in ensuring I received the best care during this process. Dr Turner is a brilliant neurosurgeon and his brilliance is reflected in his surgical team and his staff. They are the best of the best! I can not over state the extraordinary care I've received (and continue to receive)! I am forever indebted to Dr Turner, Sherry and the rest of the staff at Comprehensive Neurosurgery!
    Mary — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Turner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225282163
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
