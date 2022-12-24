Dr. Michael Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tucker, MD
Dr. Michael Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Alabama Sports Medicine Institute and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Tucker works at
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic Auburn161 E University Dr, Auburn, AL 36832 Directions (334) 826-2090Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic LaGrange107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Directions (800) 331-2910Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic Albany117 Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763 Directions (706) 324-6661Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
Dr. Tucker is always attentive, concerned, and informative. You can trust that after seeing him, he’s genuinely concerned that your recovery is a success!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841232691
- Alabama Sports Medicine Institute
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
