Dr. Michael Tucker, DO
Dr. Michael Tucker, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI.
Sparrow Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Surgery900 Cooper Ave Ste 3100, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-7450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Sparrow Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
He is a professional that takes pride and extra care in his work. Being very open with communication allowing family members to be comfortable with the procedures being performed on their loved ones. I recently had my first ever surgery on my clavicle (collarbone). Not only did Dr. Tucker repair my injury, he guided me with comfort through the process. Thank you very much.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
