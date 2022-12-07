Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD
Dr. Michael Tuchman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Cardiac Institute of the Palm Beaches PA3355 Burns Rd Ste 201, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-1010
Palm Beach Neurological Center3365 Burns Rd Ste 203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-1010
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- John Hancock
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Thoroughly educational.pleasant and caring doctor. On time and took his time testing me.
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Tulane University
- NC Meml Hosp
- University of Florida
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Dr. Tuchman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuchman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuchman works at
Dr. Tuchman has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuchman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tuchman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuchman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuchman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.