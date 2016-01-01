Dr. Tsinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Tsinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tsinberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Tsinberg works at
Locations
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3500, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 408-4249
St Jude Hosp Home Health Agency1835 SUNNY CREST DR, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Tsinberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsinberg has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.