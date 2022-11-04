Dr. Michael Tsimis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsimis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tsimis, MD
Dr. Michael Tsimis, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum maternal fetal medicine25 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
He made me feel better & get a better understanding about what's going on. He is very kind & knowledgeable.
About Dr. Michael Tsimis, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1174840185
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
