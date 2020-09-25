Dr. Michael Tschickardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tschickardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tschickardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tschickardt, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Locations
Coastal Bend Pain Management7101 Williams Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 854-1910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was with Dr.M.Tschickardt for years and he has been one of the best pain management doctors I’ve ever had, Unfortunately I had to move and I can no longer see him if only I lived a little bit closer I could still be his patient.
About Dr. Michael Tschickardt, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1477565208
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U/Nc Bapt Hospital
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of South Florida
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tschickardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tschickardt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tschickardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tschickardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tschickardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tschickardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tschickardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.