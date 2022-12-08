Dr. Michael Trujillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Trujillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Trujillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Northern Arizona Gastroenterology PC77 W Forest Ave Ste 210, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2547
Forest Canyon Endoscopy/Sgy Ctr560 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-3044
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had many dilations over 30+ years. Dr. Trujillo and nurses were awesome!!
About Dr. Michael Trujillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467417824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trujillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trujillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trujillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trujillo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trujillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trujillo speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Trujillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trujillo.
