Dr. Michael Tritto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Tritto works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.