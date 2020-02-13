Dr. Michael Tritto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tritto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tritto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC11801 Rockville Pike Ste 105, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-6222Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Suburban Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Conifer Health Solutions
Health Net
Humana
Medicaid
Priority Partners
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
Through exam and understandable explanation
Podiatry
34 years of experience
English, Spanish
Kern Hospital
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Pennsylvania State University
Foot Surgery
Dr. Tritto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tritto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tritto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tritto has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tritto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tritto speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tritto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tritto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tritto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.