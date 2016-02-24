Dr. Michael Trimba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Trimba, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Trimba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Trimba works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Care Medical2417 OCEAN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 332-2111
-
2
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trimba?
Very Kind doctor. The best help I have received in years for my pain as I can not take painkillers. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Trimba, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1396725081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trimba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trimba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trimba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trimba works at
Dr. Trimba has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trimba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trimba speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Trimba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trimba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trimba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trimba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.