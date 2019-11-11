Dr. Michael Tressler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tressler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tressler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tressler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amery, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Locations
Amery Hospital and Clinic265 Griffin St E, Amery, WI 54001 Directions (715) 268-8000Monday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Riverway Clinic - Anoka601 Jacob Ln, Anoka, MN 55303 Directions (763) 587-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good visit. Very knowledgeable; listens well too. Excellent all around.
About Dr. Michael Tressler, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1255595526
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tressler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tressler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tressler has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tressler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tressler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tressler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tressler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tressler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.