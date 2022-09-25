Overview

Dr. Michael Trauner, MD is a Dermatologist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Trauner works at COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HEALTH SYSTEM, Port Hueneme, CA in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA and Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.