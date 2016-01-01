Dr. Trapido has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Trapido, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Trapido, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 1725 York Ave Apt 4C, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 831-4832
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Trapido, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trapido accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trapido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trapido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trapido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trapido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trapido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.