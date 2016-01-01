Overview

Dr. Michael Tran, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Dominican Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Tran works at Pediatric Cardiology Associates Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Heart Murmur and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.