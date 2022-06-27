Dr. Michael Tran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
AllCare Foot & Ankle Center - Arlington Location3030 Matlock Rd Ste 102, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 276-4600
AllCare Foot & Ankle Center - Dallas Location9 Medical Pkwy Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (469) 567-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Amazing staff and Dr Tran is awesome. Solved my heel pain. Came back to him after 5 years Had Planters fav. Gave me a shot and never had a problem after that Same thing again and that’s my second visit
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1285652578
- St Ritas Med Ctr
- The Western Pennsylvania Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas Christian University, Ft.Worth,TX
