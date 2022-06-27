See All Podiatrists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Michael Tran, DPM

Podiatry
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Tran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.

Dr. Tran works at AllCare Foot and Ankle Center of, PA in Arlington, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AllCare Foot & Ankle Center - Arlington Location
    3030 Matlock Rd Ste 102, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 276-4600
  2. 2
    AllCare Foot & Ankle Center - Dallas Location
    9 Medical Pkwy Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 567-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dallas Medical Center
  • Medical City Arlington
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Tran, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1285652578
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Ritas Med Ctr
    Internship
    • The Western Pennsylvania Hosp
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Christian University, Ft.Worth,TX
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Tran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

