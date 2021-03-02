Overview

Dr. Michael Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Tran works at Southern California Endocrine Medical Group, P.M.C. in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.