Dr. Michael Townsend, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Townsend, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Townsend, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Townsend works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach335 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 290, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Doctor takes time with the patient explains very well and answer all questions
About Dr. Michael Townsend, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427024504
Education & Certifications
- U Ar Med Scis
- U Ar Med Scis
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Townsend using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Townsend works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.
