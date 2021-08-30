Overview

Dr. Michael Towler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Towler works at Carolina Surgical in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.