Dr. Michael Toulan, MD
Dr. Michael Toulan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Seymour Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Dr. Toulan works at
Texoma Cancer Center5500 Kell Blvd Ste 200, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 689-8765
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-7000
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Nocona General Hospital
- Seymour Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been prostrate cancer free for 10 years with no complications after treatment by Dr. Toulan. He is professional, friendly and honest in advising me of the treatment options and explained them to me in language I can understand. I came to him from out of state for a second opinion after being diagnosed and after a short conversation asked him to take me as a patient. I sincerely believe I owe him for years of an enjoyable life I would not otherwise have had.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1316920994
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Toulan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toulan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toulan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toulan works at
Dr. Toulan has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toulan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Toulan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toulan.
