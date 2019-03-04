Overview

Dr. Michael Toulan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Seymour Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Toulan works at Texoma Urology Center in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.