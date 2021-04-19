Overview

Dr. Michael Toshok, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Toshok works at Dicesare Orthopedic Medicine LLC in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Aspinwall, PA and Uniontown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.