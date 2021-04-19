Dr. Michael Toshok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toshok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Toshok, DO
Dr. Michael Toshok, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dicesare Orthopedic Medicine LLC438 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 364-8480
Pinnacle Wellness Advisors LLC115 Center Ave, Aspinwall, PA 15215 Directions (412) 782-1500
Fayette Ear Nose Throat and Allergy PC160 Wayland Smith Dr Ste 204, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (412) 782-1500
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Dr Toshok seems like a very caring person He has a nurse in his office who is very angry The role of pain management should be to improve the quality of a patients life safely. She was very adament that I should be off the pain killer I was just put on after multiple surgeries and severe pain
About Dr. Michael Toshok, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Toshok has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toshok accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toshok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Toshok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toshok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toshok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toshok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.