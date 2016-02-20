See All Plastic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Torsiello works at Westside Podiatric Associates LLC in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Podiatric Associates LLC
    30 W Century Rd Ste 240, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-2999
    Monday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750343968
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torsiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Torsiello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Torsiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Torsiello works at Westside Podiatric Associates LLC in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Torsiello’s profile.

Dr. Torsiello has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torsiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Torsiello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torsiello.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torsiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torsiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

