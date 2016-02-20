Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torsiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Westside Podiatric Associates LLC30 W Century Rd Ste 240, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 444-2999Monday1:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torsiello is the best surgeon I have ever dealt with. He has treated my mother for the past 10 years. She has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and has a problem healing. Due to her compromised immune system. He is a master at helping her heal. He cares deeply for all his patients. Highly recommend this gifted Doctor who continues to put his patients first.
About Dr. Michael Torsiello, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
