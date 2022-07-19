Overview

Dr. Michael Torelli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Torelli works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at East Islip in East Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.